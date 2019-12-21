FATHER Christmas paid a visit at All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary on Saturday.

Children were able to visit Santa in his grotto and explore the sanctuary before it closes to the public for Christmas.

In the education room, volunteers were on hand to help visitors warm up by selling hot drinks, cakes, pies and sweet treats.

Charlotte Hemmings, fundraising officer for the sanctuary, said: “We had a steady group of people coming throughout the day, and have managed to raise £250.

“The volunteers helping out have been amazing.

“The children were able to watch all the animals getting fed, and Santa has been here in his grotto all day.

“We have had people coming in with donations, and Next in Cwmbran held a collection and brought in the money they raised.

(Six month old Dylan Adams gets a present when visiting Santa's grotto at All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary.)

“Today has been about touching base with the community and saying thank you to all our volunteers. It’s been really lovely.”

The sanctuary will be closed from Monday until January 6 in a bid help prevent pets being given as gifts for Christmas.

“We only have six dogs in with us for Christmas, which is positive,” said Ms Hemmings. “Our staff and volunteers will be here giving up their time over the Christmas period to look after all our animals.”