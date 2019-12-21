FURIOUS Newport County AFC manager Michael Flynn labelled his side’s second-half collapse at Morecambe “a disgrace” as the Shrimps fought back from a goal down to win 2-1.

County dominated the first half and deservedly led through a super strike from returning captain Joss Labadie.

But Morecambe were by far the better side after the break and they turned the match on its head with goals from substitute Cole Stockton and a brilliant winner from John O’Sullivan 10 minutes from time.

“I’m massively disappointed,” said Flynn. “The second-half performance was a disgrace and I knew the amount of chances we missed in the first half was going to come back and haunt us.

“We should have been out of sight; it should have been 3-0 at half-time and then we missed another good chance at 1-0.

“We got beat up today,” he added.

“In the second half we got bullied off the park. I don’t think any one of them can come out with any credit. They’ve let themselves and the club down today.

“I think one or two of them are getting comfortable. Thankfully, there’s [only] 10 days to go before the window opens.

“There will 100 per cent be changes [in January] and they’ll be in on Christmas Day as well.”

The three points enabled Morecambe to climb off the bottom of the League Two table.

County’s fifth defeat in six league games sees them drop to 13th in the table ahead of the Boxing Day trip to second-placed Exeter City.

