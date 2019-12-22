HERE'S a regular round-up of the cases which appeared before magistrates in Newport and Cwmbran during the last week.

SHAHZAD SALEEM TAHIR, aged 38, of Chorley Close, Cardiff, was jailed after he admitted punching and spitting at a woman in Newport in a “domestic setting”.

He pleaded guilty to four common assault charges, possessing cannabis, criminal damage, failing to surrender and being in breach of a community order.

Tahir was sent to prison for 35 weeks and must pay a £122 surcharge.

LIAM DANIEL COLYER, aged 30, of Monnow Court, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, was sent to prison for 36 weeks after he was found guilty of possession of amphetamine, possession of cannabis, dishonestly receiving stolen goods, failing to surrender and being in breach of a suspended sentence for the possession an offensive weapon and cannabis.

He must also pay a £115 surcharge.

ASLAM JAN, aged 40, of Humberstone Road, Leicester, was caught speeding at 111mph in a 70mph zone in an Audi A3 on the M4 between Junction 23A at Magor and Junction 24 at the Coldra roundabout in June.

He was banned from driving for 56 days, fined £660 and ordered to pay a £66 surcharge and costs of £85.

Jan’s guilt was proven by single justice procedure.

ANDREW WILLIAM PENNINGTON, aged 66, of Kidwelly Court, Hendredenny, Caerphilly, was banned from the roads for two years and fined £1,000 after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

He had 94 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Pennington was also ordered to pay a £100 surcharge and £85 costs.

BRADLEY JOSEPH BULLOCK, aged 23, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 14 weeks after he pleaded guilty to committing a public order offence in Newport and for being in breach of a suspended sentence for common assault.

He must also pay a £122 surcharge.

ARNIS ABDULLAH NASSA, aged 39, of Dolphin Street, Newport, was jailed for 38 weeks after he admitted theft, attempted theft and being in breach of a suspended sentence for fraud and theft.

He must pay £140 compensation, a £122 surcharge and £85 costs.

ASHLEY MARK MORGAN, 19, of Parc Young Offender Institution, Bridgend, was locked up for eight weeks after he admitted handling stolen goods in Caerphilly.

He must also pay a £115 surcharge.

DEIVYDAS MOTUZOVAS, aged 28, of Royal Oak Drive, Newport, was banned from the roads for 16 months after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

He had 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The defendant was fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

GRAHAM CARL EVANS, aged 38, of Wright Close, Newport, was banned from the roads for six months after he was convicted of driving without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He was fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.