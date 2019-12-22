DETAILS of plans for 85 homes on a former school site in Newport have been lodged with the city council.

Outline planning permission for up to 96 homes on the former site of Newport High School in Queen’s Hill was granted last year.

A reserved matters application, which sets out details such as the design of the homes and the layout of the development, has now been submitted by Bellway Homes for consideration.

The development proposes 85 homes – made up of 22 three-bedroom houses, 49 four-bedroom houses, six one-bedroom flats, four two-bedroom flats and four two-bedroom houses.

Fourteen affordable homes are included in the proposals, while two homes on Fields Road would be partly demolished to provide room for a new vehicular access to the site.

Concerns over emergency vehicle access, and the size of the proposed development, were previously voiced.

However council officers have said they are satisfied the new access proposed off Fields Road to the south of the site is “much-improved compared to the current state of affairs.”

Plans to demolish the existing school meals service building on the St Mary’s School site and build a new canteen, play area and pick-up/drop off point for parents has also already been given permission.

The proposals also include two play areas, one which will be equipped, and two designated areas of public open space.

A planning statement says the appearance of the development will be of a “high quality design”, adding that its scale will not be overbearing.

New trees are also proposed to be planted across the site, though some will also be lost.

The application also aims to ensure the setting of listed buildings, including County Chambers and Shire Hall, remain unaffected.

As agreed in the outline application, the plans will also see a pelican crossing on Fields Road and a 20mph speed limit imposed on Queen’s Hill.

The application will be considered by the council’s planning committee in the coming months.