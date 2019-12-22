STAFF at Newport's Friars Walk shopping centre swung into the Christmas spirit when they took part in the St David’s Hospice Care Jolly Jumper Day.

And colleagues from the Newport-based charity braved the rain and joined city centre shoppers to pitch their trailer and stage a charity bucket collection in John Frost Square.

Debenhams: Caitlin O’Shea, Alex Oliver with Tania Ansell

Friars Walk Team: Shopping centre director Simon Pullen, (sixth from right), with the Friars Walk team

Skechers: Ross Panfili, Kelly Gumble and Nick Collings with Tania Ansell

Smiggle: Charleigh Heath, Paula Cox with Tania Ansell

St David’s Hospice Care: Beth Harrington, Tania Ansell and John Wheat

The Body Shop: Beth Purnell with Tania Ansell

Top Shop: Rae Tyler with Tania Ansell, of St David’s Hospice Care

Simon Pullen, centre director at Friars Walk, said: “St David’s Hospice Care do so much great work in the local community, especially at this time of year when their nurses are out in full force providing care to patients across South East Wales and Powys, and it was a privilege for Friars Walk and our generous retailers to be able to support and raise funds for them on Jolly Jumper Day.

“We had great representation from the likes of Top Shop, Skechers, The Body Shop, Smiggle and Debenhams as well as our members of staff, who really braved some bad weather to raise money for worthy cause.”