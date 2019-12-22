AS ANOTHER year draws to a close on our School of the Week feature series, we take a look back at some of the pictures which have showcased the hard work being put in by staff and pupils across the region.

All pictures by christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Reception pupils at Undy Primary School

Year 2 musicians learning the violin at Ty Isaf Infants School in Pontymister

Some of the Year 6 go-kart building team at St Julian’s Primary

Outside with the nurture group at Lliswerry Primary

Ayla Williams and Lewis Warren, from nursery, toasting marshmallows at Malpas Court Primary

Riley Harris and Carmen Regan looking for worms at Somerton Primary

Year 6 at Cwmffrwdoer Primary

Making cakes at Eveswell Primary

Indie Parfitt at Garnteg Primary School