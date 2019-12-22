A GENRE-BENDING American act will be performing in Newport early next year.

California's The BellRays will be bringing their mix of garage, rock, punk and soul to LePub on Friday, January 17.

Performing alongside The BellRays will be special guests Los Pepes.

Bob Vennum and Lisa Kekaula created The Bellrays in 1991 in East Los Angeles because they wanted to play music.

They didn't dream of having a career as large as they do now but they wanted their music to feel good to those who listened to it.

The duo wanted to make people want and need to get up and check out what was going on. They wanted people to react and form their own opinions.

To do this, and form their unique style, the band took inspiration from The Beatles, Stevie Wonder, The Who, The Ramones, Billie Holiday, Lou Rawls, Hank Williams, The DB's, Jimmy Reed, Led Zeppelin and many more and combined the best of each to create their unusual sound.

While described as punk rock, they keep an element of blues with soulful vocals. The BellRays just did what they knew they had to do - the didn't think that combining soul and rock was what they were doing as they believed they were part of the same entity.

In their eyes, blues was teaching and punk was preaching and the BellRays were always listening.

Los Pepes are described as being the Motörhead of powerpop - meaning that they are the loudest powerpop band. They combine high-energy punk rock guitars with garage pop melodies.

Newport will be the third date on the 11-date tour and tickets are available from LePub now.