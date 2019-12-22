GWENT Police are appealing for information to find a 27-year-old man from Newport following an assault.

Officers would like to speak with Jak Gordon in connection with an assault.

More News:

Man jailed for punching and spitting at woman among nine in court

Plans outlined for 85 homes on former site of school

Concerns disabled parking badges are being 'misused' in Caerphilly

A spokesman said: "Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged to call us on 101 quoting reference 108 of 21/12/19.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"You can also contact us by direct message on our Facebook and Twitter pages."