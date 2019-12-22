NEWPORT Playgoers Society will be performing The Diary of Anne Frank at the Dolman Theatre in February.

The show will take place between Tuesday, February 4 and Saturday, February 8.

It was written by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett and newly adapted by Wendy Kesselman.

The play will bring the world-famous diaries of the Jewish teenager to life as it tells the story of Anne's family and how they were forced into hiding in Amsterdam to avoid capture by the Nazis in the Second World War.

They were able to survive and stay hidden for two years along with four others thanks to the bravery of their helpers.

Anne's writing shows her wit and determination and strength of character while going through unbelievable cruelty and horror. She tells the story in a brutally honest way and leaves a lasting legacy of the tragedy of her situation.

Anne Frank will be played by Niamh Jones from Newport.

(Niamh Jones will be playing Anne Frank in the production. Picture: Castell Roc)

She said: “I feel really honoured to be playing Anne.

“It’s a special privilege as she was a real person and I want to do the best I can in telling her story as truthfully as I can.”

Niamh has performed in many plays at the Dolman Theatre, including as William in the production of Goodnight Mr Tom.

The production is directed by Adele Cordner and will include live music that has been composed and arranged by cellist Peter Thewless. Local dancers Katie Francis-Teague and Seren Howells will also be performing alongside Newport Playgoers.

Tickets are available from the Dolman Theatre box office now at www.dolmantheatre.co.uk

There is currently a special offer on - buy two adult tickets and get a child ticket free.