AS we get nearer to Christmas, many Christmas songs will be played across most public places.

One that we know will be featured as it stands the test of time, is White Christmas by Bing Crosby.

This has got us dreaming of a white Christmas so we delved into our archives to find some snowy images from across the years.

We even found one of a huge snowman called Ben!

(Gwent's tallest snowman in 1987 was in Ponthir and created by the Hall family (L-R Adrian, 15, Colin, 14, Jennifer, 16, Susan, nine, dad David and mum Jackie)

(Snow at Hafodyrynys in February 1988)

(Three boys having fun in the snow in Ebbw Vale in January 1987)

MORE NEWS:

(Snow covered trees in Hafodrynys in February 1988)

(Children in Ebbw Vale look happy to have a day off school in January 1987)

(Malpas Road was a bit snowy in January 1987, but cars still braved the elements)

(But this truck in Ebbw Vale was going nowhere in January 1987)

(Alison Nicholas (left) and Alison Headley (right) help to get one of the South Wales Argus vans out on the road in January 1987)

(Keepers Pond in Blaenavon still looked marvellous in the snow in December 1989. Picture by then Argus photographer Jenny Barnes)