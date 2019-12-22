A GROUP of housing tenants in Pentwynmawr came out on top in an annual contest with a dazzling festive display.

The contest is run by Caerphilly County Borough Council and gives their tenants the chance to decorate their communal lounges in a festive way by designing and decorating a communal lounge Christmas tree.

Fifteen sheltered housing schemes in the borough took part, and the winners for Best Decorated Christmas Tree were the tenants at Maesteg in Pentwynmawr, who used an imaginative and topical 'green' theme - which saw them decorate the tree in recycled items.

Abertysswg's Prospect Place tenants came second and Crospenmaen's Ty Melin took third place.

The winners of first, second and third place were all presented with a certificate and a luxury hamper.

The hamper was donated by Robert Price Builder's Merchants and the competition was judged in person by members of the council's Tenant and Community Involvement Team.

Caerphilly County Borough Council's cabinet member for homes and places Cllr Lisa Phipps said: "The council's sheltered housing schemes all offer communal spaces where tenants can socialise informally or take part in more structured activities; helping to tackle isolation and improve health and wellbeing.

"The Christmas tree contest is a great, fun way to bring sheltered housing communities together. Judges were extremely impressed by the calibre of entries this year and I'd like to thank everyone who took part as well as Robert Price for their donation."

Robert Price director Tessa Pike added: "We are delighted to support this competition with prizes for the winners. Well done to everyone who entered into the spirit so enthusiastically and our congratulations to the winners for coming up with such creative and topical ideas.

"We wish you all a very happy Christmas."