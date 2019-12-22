CHOOSING the right dance school for yourself or your children can be a picky process – there’s the issue of choosing what genre of dance you’re most interested in, such as theatre, ballet, jazz, or do you just want to try them all?

We put a shout out on social media for what dance school is your favourite across Gwent and the response was overwhelming - with no fewer than 2,000 comments, it was quite the task to sift through them all!

Here are the top picks for Gwent’s five of the best dance schools.

Le Clare School of Dance, Newport

Sarah Hughes said: “Le Clare’s School of Dance is an excellent dance school. The teachers and children are something else.

MORE NEWS:

“The dedication and motivation are another level; they are the most professional and talented dancers”.

Gemma Jones said: “My girls have been part of this wonderful school for over 10 years and have loved every minute.

“They cater for all ages, they offer gymnastics, show dance classes and competition classes for all abilities.

“Amazing, talented teachers and the loveliest parents and dancers”.

Sharon Hembury said: “Outstanding work ethic, originality, performance, guidance and support to achieve your best.

“The shows are outstanding, and everyone is so helpful and friendly. Very professional in encouraging excellent dancers at entry level and age”.

Phoenix Dance and Fitness Academy, Newport

Charlotte Thomas said: “Not only does it have a teacher who loves what she does, but who also loves every child that comes through her doors."

Lyn Barnett said: “My granddaughter goes and the owner does not expect parents to spend lots of money in dance clothes, they can buy the academy clothes if they want but it’s not expected so is ideal for all pay grades and a very happy place for all age groups."

Trisha Collins said: “An amazing dance teacher who supports and includes everyone. One big family who all look out for each other."

Janet Stephens School of Theatre Dance, Blackwood

Jamie Ann Jones said: “My daughter has attended this dance school for a little over three years now and she absolutely loves it. She is so happy when it's ‘dance day’.

“She has grown in confidence and loves all the new friends she’s made in class. She thrives on the structure and routine that the lessons give her and delights in her progress which, as a mum, is fantastic to see.

“Janet and her team are wonderful, so friendly and supportive to all students and the atmosphere here is warm and welcoming.

“This has been, and continues to be, a positive and happy experience and I’d recommend this school of dance to anyone – young or old.”

Aspire Street Dance, Cwmbran

Katherine Maunder said: “Amazing dance school and the teachers are fantastic with the children.”

Sian Elizabeth said: “Professional, hardworking and dedicated teachers to ensure their students learn a much-loved talent and, in a fun, friendly and safe environment. My daughter loves attending classes."

Lao Dance, Cwmbran

Kerrie Thompson said: “Has to be Lao School of Dance. Amazing teachers and all the kids are amazing too, whatever their ability.

“A true dance family.”

Shouni Morris said: “Amazing school and teachers who help children/teenagers build their self confidence and make new friends.

“Only been at the dance school for about a year but could not imagine my daughters life without the dance school."

MORE NEWS: