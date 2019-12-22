A CHILDREN’S choir from Torfaen brought festive cheer to two wards at the County Hospital in Panteg last week.

Despite the performance coming at the end of a long school day and the winter’s frost beginning to bite, the 17-strong choir sung various carols for patients on Usk and Rowan Ward.

A selection of the favourites were performed: Boy Child, Torches, Silver Bells, Winter Wonderland and patients joined in as the group finished with White Christmas.

Choir founder Heidi Nicholson said: “Staff, patients and visitors all said how much they really enjoyed hearing them all sing.

“Many came over while I packed away the music system to tell me how good they were and thanked the children very much.”

The choir had sung the day before at ward 12 at Llandough Hospital for those suffering with Alzheimer’s Disease and they are now preparing for the Llangollen International Eisteddfod 2020.

The choir hold weekly practices at Nant Bran Centre and if your child is interesting in joining, you can contact Ms Nicholson at http://www.niduschildrenschoir.co.uk