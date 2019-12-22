THERE will be changes to the bin and recycling collections over the festive period.

No collections will take place on Christmas Day or New Year's Day.

The Household Waste and Recycling Centre will be open on Boxing day, from 10am to 4pm with last admission 15 minutes before closing.

Here is the rota for bin collections over the festive period:

• Monday 23 December: collections as usual

• Tuesday 24 December: collections as usual

• Wednesday 25 December: no collection - bins and recycling will be collected Thursday, 26 December

• Thursday 26 December: collections will take place Friday 27 December

• Friday 27 December: collections will take place Saturday 28 December

• Monday 30 December: collections as usual

• Tuesday 31 December: collections as usual

• Wednesday 1January: no collection - bins and recycling will be collected Thursday 2 January

• Thursday 2 January: collections will take place Friday 3 January

• Friday 3 January: collections will take place Saturday 4 January

You can check your bin collection but putting in your postcode on this site.

Your real Christmas tree can be recycled by:

• Taking it to the HWRC

• Placing it in your garden waste bin for collection in March

• Asking the council to collect it (bulky collection - £6 charge will apply)

For tips and advice on recycling over the festive period, you can check the Wastesavers guide here.