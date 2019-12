A FLOOD warning has been issued near the River Wye in Monmouth.

Natural Resources Wales updated their website at around midday issuing a warning that the level at Ross-on-Wye was 4.0 metres and falling.

A peak level of 4.2 metres had occurred yesterday morning, and yesterday evening reached a peak level of 4.9 metres.

The rowing club underpass gates have been closed. The level at Grosmont was 1.5 metres and falling.

For more information head to naturalresources.wales/flooding/