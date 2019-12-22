THIS picture was taken around 1920 - but do you know where? If so, share your memories by writing to Sarah Wigmore, Editorial, South Wales Argus, Cardiff Road, Maesglas, Newport, NP20 3QN or email sarah.wigmore@gwent-wales.co.uk

THEN: Picture taken around 1920

NOW: Picture: christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Last week’s Now and Then was of Commercial Street in Newport. Here’s what you had to say:

The Now and Then is of Commercial Street. The Works used to be a jeweller on the corner of Skinner Street, and further on was British Home Stores, also Marks and Spencer. Both closed down.

Opposite across the road is the Westgate Hotel, closed, and further along was Jeromes, where you took your films to be developed, in the area which is now Iceland.

The town centre is very missed since big stores closed.

Mrs M Reardon, Newport

This Week’s Now and Then is not far from Barclays Bank, which is on the opposite side of this picture

Carrying on on the left was Samual’s jewellers (now gone) and the last building was the Westgate Hotel, a very up-market one. Now a £1.00 shop and coffee shop next door.

Marks and Sparks was a large store on the left, now over Spytty.

Not far from this picture was a lovely town hall with a lovely clock (all pulled down), and a very smart shoe shop.

The shops then were all individual owners. When I was growing up it was a lovely town, do not deserve now to be called a city.

I do blame Newport council for not trying to tidy up the town centre.

Mary Stock, Newport