MARTYN Joseph is a unique and mind-blowing Welsh artist.

Take everything you think you know about singer songwriters and rip it up.

For one man and a guitar, he creates a performance with a huge far-reaching sound that is energetic, compelling and passionate.

Be it 200 people or 20,000, he blows the crowd away night after night and will be performing at Cardiff's St David’s Hall on Tuesday, January 28.

He is gifted with the rare ability to speak to the soul with his expressive and poignant lyrics and has a career spanning 30 years, 32 albums, more than a million record sales and thousands of live performances.

In addition to his five top 50 UK hits, the importance of his work has been recognised by programmes such as BBC Radio 2’s prime time series on singer/songwriters.

Social justice has an essential presence throughout his music, which has been recognised with various humanitarian awards and plaudits.

Indeed, he founded the Let Yourself Trust, a non-profit organisation that provides funding for an informs on a wide variety of projects and justice movements both abroad and home.

January 2020 will see Mr Joseph release Days Of Decision: A Tribute to Phil Ochs, who was also, like Martyn, known for his sharp wit, sardonic humour, earnest humanism, political activism, insightful and alliterative lyrics, and distinctive voice.

MOJO said: “Intelligent and enlightened songs are both energising and provocative… from subtle tenderness to growly indignation. A Welsh national treasure.”

For more information, go to martynjoseph.net or facebook.com/martynjosephwales