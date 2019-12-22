CHILDREN at Cwmffrwdoer Primary School in Pontypool have donated £750 worth of gifts to charity after receiving a grant from housing association Bron Afon.

The grant, which was given as part of the ‘Helping Hands’ scheme organised by the Parent Teacher Association, aims to give community groups, schools and community organisations a chance to make a positive difference to their communities.

On Monday morning, Pastor John Funnel of Noddfa Church, Sue Malsom of TRAC2 charity shop, and Charlotte Hemmings of animal rescue service All Creatures Great and Small attended the school to accept the gifts.

The children were able to decide what gifts they bought with the grant. They purchased sleeping bags and thermals for the homeless, animal food and blankets for All Creatures Great and Small, and chocolates for every resident at Ty Ceirios nursing home, among other gifts.

Lisa Griffiths, deputy PTA chairwoman, said: “When we met the children and asked what they’d like to spend the money on, and they talked about several disadvantaged groups. We then discussed this in greater detail and talked about how this money would have an impact. We wrote it all down and submitted an application form to Bron Afon.”

After Bron Afon informed Sarah Truelove, headteacher at Cwmffrwdoer Primary School, of their success, Ms Truelove agreed that the Year Two pupils could go shopping for the gifts with staff members.

Ms Griffiths added: “It was a really good lesson for the children in how to budget, as well as how to be compassionate and help others. They also were pleased to receive discounts from some very pleasant shop owners.”

Ms Malson, Ms Hemmings and Mr Funnel thanked the children for their support and praised them for thinking of those less fortunate.