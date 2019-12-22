ONE Gwent woman celebrated turning 103 today, surrounded by family and friends.

Gwendolyn Cordy, from Pontnewynydd, who moved to Glenmore Residential Home, Newport, four years ago, celebrated another landmark birthday while drinking a whiskey and lemonade.

Never having had children of her own, she was still surrounded by her great grand nieces and great great grand nieces and nephews.

Family flocked around her to give her presents upon presents, and shower her with hugs.

We, at the South Wales Argus, visited her when she celebrated her 100th birthday, where she said the secret to a long life was a cup of Horlicks mixed with whisky before bed.

That statement still rings true today, and stays a tradition to her.

She also does exercises every morning and adamantly eats healthy, praising the homecoming of the chef at the residential home.

One of her favourite meals is curry and chips.

Her niece, Ann Royal, said her aunt is a figurehead in the family with everyone gravitating to her.

“It’s wonderful,” she added.