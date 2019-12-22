CRIMINAL gangs are targetting farmers and landowners by asking if they can use their land to store baled waste.

And now Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is warning farmers and landowners to be cautious. The waste can be highly combustible, cause harm to the natural environment and landowners would be responsible for any costs or enforcement action taken by NRW.

“This is a growing problem across Wales, driven by criminal gangs,” said Mark Oughton, of NRW’s Tackling Waste Crime Team.

“Individuals acting alone, or operating under a company name, are offering land owners money to store large quantities of controlled waste, claiming it is a temporary measure before the waste is treated on site or sent for recycling.

“The majority of the incidents to date show the waste is not suitable for treatment.”

READ MORE:

The bales typically contain mixed partially shredded waste textiles including plastics and biodegradable materials.

Landowners should be aware that the storage of baled waste is tightly regulated, and they need an environmental permit to do so legally.

This is to make sure the material is managed and stored correctly to avoid pollution and fire risk.

Mr Oughton added: “While it might seem tempting proposition to make some extra cash on land you are not using, you could find yourself facing enforcement action or significant clean-up costs if the waste is abandoned by the criminals.

“Anyone approached to store controlled waste or any other material on their land should report it immediately so we can investigate further.”

If any landowner is asked to store waste on their land, they can report it to NRW on 0300 065 3000.