ADMIRAL staff have donated more than 750 Christmas presents to disadvantaged children in the Newport and Torfaen area through the annual Cozie Toes appeal.

The Cozie Toes appeal was set up by Sharon Thomas in Admiral’s claims department six years ago and the collection grows every year with more gifts donated.

This year more than 150 staff members from Admiral’s Newport office got involved and purchased gifts.

MORE NEWS:

Signing their gift cards “With love from Santa”, each staff member who wants to donate a gift is given the gender and age of a child to buy for, these children would otherwise go without a Christmas present.

There is no minimum or maximum spend and staff members are very charitable - in fact many donated several gifts to provide multiple children with a present on Christmas morning.

Sharon Thomas said: “This year’s collection is a new record and I cannot express how I feel about the generosity of colleagues and friends of Admiral. I’m simply blown away.

"I’m so proud to see everyone support a great cause and I hope we can bring a smile to children’s faces this Christmas and many more to come”.

Cllr Paul Cockeram, Newport City Council’s cabinet member for social services, said: “Our heartfelt thanks go once again to this fantastic team at Admiral. I’m touched by their kindness towards some of the city’s most vulnerable children and the gifts will being a bit of Christmas magic into their lives.”