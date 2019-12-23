DETAILS of contentious plans for 350 homes on a former golf club in Caerphilly have been submitted.

Outline planning permission was previously granted by just one vote for the development which proposes creating a new neighbourhood on the 42-acre Virginia Park site.

Controversy has raged since the plans were first made public, with a requirement for 40 per cent affordable housing at the site ditched due to concerns it would make the scheme unviable.

MORE NEWS:

A plan to include 49 houses at market discounted rates – but none as affordable – was then described as a “moral outrage” by one councillor.

A reserved matters application, which sets out details such as the design of the homes and the layout of the development, has now been lodged by Bellway Homes for consideration.

The development proposes 160 three-bedroom homes, 140 four-bedroom houses, 35 two-bedroom houses, as well as eight one-bedroom and four two-bedroom flats and three two-bedroom bungalows.

Twenty-five of the homes will be affordable, making up 7.14 per cent of the development.

A new access to the site is proposed to cater for the development, off Heol Browen in Caerphilly.

Play and sports facilities are also proposed, including a sports pitch and four play areas, including one which will be equipped.

Meanwhile Caerphilly council has set out plans to acquire the former clubhouse and turn it into a new education hub for young people and the wider community.

The council says the building could provide “a unique opportunity for the council to offer outreach youth work, operate a welsh medium youth club and deliver much needed support to young people experiencing issues with mental health.”

The move could see the youth service relocated from its current base at Caerphilly Basin and centralised to provide joined up services from a single location.

The application is expected to be decided by Caerphilly council’s planning committee in the coming months.