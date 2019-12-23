A NEW £1.3m project to support people facing complex barriers to employment compounded by mental health issues has been announced today the Welsh Government's Brexit minister Jeremy Miles.

Learning to Grow will work with up to 300 adults living with mental health conditions across Newport and Monmouthshire who have been long-term unemployed.

The project will offer support for people to build new work-related skills through hands-on horticulture, woodwork, IT and craft activities, and a work-based learning programme which will lead to accreditation in job-relevant skills.

The aim is to improve mental and physical well-being by encouraging a collaborative approach to environmental and learning activities which will help to motivate and provide a purposeful daily routine, as well as preparing people for work.

The project, also funded by a £700,000 grant from the European Social Fund, will run for three years.

Jeremy Miles, who is responsible for EU funding in Wales, said: “People who have been affected by long-term mental ill health can find it difficult to hold down jobs due to lack of work and life skills, and a lack of confidence.

“Learning to Grow will help people build real work skills to secure, and hold down, meaningful work. The project will also help to boost confidence, self-esteem and motivation, all of which play a vital part in supporting individuals back to work.”

Since 2007, EU-funded projects in Wales have created 48,700 jobs and 13,400 new businesses, while assisting 26,900 businesses and helping 90,000 people into employment.

The project will be delivered by mental health charity Growing Space.

Economy Minister Ken Skates said: “I am pleased European funding is being invested in the Learning to Grow programme, which will be vital in helping individuals with mental health issues to overcome obstacles that may stand in their way to gaining employment.”