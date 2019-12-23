NEWPORT County AFC manager Michael Flynn described his side’s second-half showing at Morecambe on Saturday as the low point of his time in charge, writes Andrew Penman.

County led 1-0 at half-time thanks to Joss Labadie’s third goal of the season on his return from injury after four weeks out.

But Morecambe, who started the weekend at the bottom of League Two, fought back to win 2-1 as substitute Cole Stockton levelled midway through the second half before John O’Sullivan claimed the winner 10 minutes from the end.

“The second half is a real down point [of my time in charge],” said Flynn.

“We had nothing going forward in the second half. Two chances (shots on target) away to the bottom club in the division is not good enough.

“And the changes had no effect. Everybody went missing in the second half.

“They were losing challenges and we can’t even win a corner or a throw-in. We talk to them all the time about game management and they’re just not doing it.”

Flynn labelled the second-half performance “a disgrace” but he is adamant that his players’ attitude and application cannot be questioned.

“They were a disgrace because of the way they played but it was nothing to do with their effort,” said the Exiles boss. “They were trying their hardest.

“It’s got nothing to do with Morecambe wanting it more. Morecambe were better than us in the second half because we were useless.

“I never question their attitude, it’s the way they played.”

Centre-back Mark O’Brien was again forced off after having the stitches from last week’s wound ripped out in a challenge and that meant Ryan Inniss, who has just recovered from mumps, had to come on.

“Mark O’Brien was sick as he came off,” said Flynn. “His stitches got ripped, so it’s not been the easiest of times for him.

“And I felt for Ryan Inniss because I shouldn’t have put him on. He wasn’t right, but with Mark going off it was a forced sub.

“He hadn’t trained all week but he was cleared. The mumps have gone but he wasn’t right.”

Asked if any of the injured players would be fit for the Boxing Day trip to Exeter City, Flynn said: “No, probably not. But Ryan Inniss, Mickey [Demetriou] and Benno (Scot Bennett) will be in a better condition.”

