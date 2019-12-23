AS THE beloved Bing Crosby Christmas tune goes, most of us approach the festive season dreaming of a white Christmas, and are always a little disappointed when another year goes by without any sign of a single snowflake.

Well, if you’re keeping your fingers crossed for snow this time around, it looks like you'll need a Christmas miracle, it's predicted to be cold, but sunny throughout Gwent on the big day.

Temperatures are expected to be around five degrees in Newport on Christmas morning, with little chance of rain for the rest of the day and temperatures likely to stay below seven degrees.

MORE NEWS:

For those in Monmouth, it looks as though there will be a let up in recent downpours which have led to flood alerts along the River Monnow in recent days. Temperatures are not expected to get above eight degrees, but it is likely to be a dry day there.

The picture is almost identical in Chepstow and Caldicot, with temperatures hovering around eight degrees and little chance of rain.

A gentle breeze through Pontypool and Abergavenny is expected to make things a little chillier there, with temperatures predicted to be around five or six degrees for most of the day despite sunny intervals.

So it’s highly unlikely to be a white Christmas in Gwent, but the temperatures are cold enough to keep our snowy dreams alive.

The sunny respite is expected to be short-lived, with rain predicted to make a return on Boxing Day throughout the county.