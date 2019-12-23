A MISSING teenage girl has been found two days before Christmas.
Tia Walsh, 16, was reported missing on Friday, December 20 after not being seen since December 17.
But after a police appeal, Ms Walsh, from Monmouthshire, has been found "safe and well", Gwent Police said.
