A MISSING teenage girl has been found two days before Christmas.

Tia Walsh, 16, was reported missing on Friday, December 20 after not being seen since December 17.

But after a police appeal, Ms Walsh, from Monmouthshire, has been found "safe and well", Gwent Police said.

