MORE than 1,000 people came together on Sunday to raise money for charity while celebrating Christmas at the fourth annual Carols Under the Arch event in Abersychan.

Noddfa Baptist Church organise the event every year, which sees the community come together for a festive evening full of live performances and a service from Pastor John from Noddfa Church.

Money raised from the event goes towards supporting the Daniel Jones Charity (Torfaen Mind), and £500 was raised. Thousands have been raised in memory of Mr Jones since he died in September 2014, aged 42.

As well as traditional carols, visitors also enjoyed music from a brass band, a special Elvis tribute performance, carols from Garnteg Primary School choir, and everyone was encouraged to donate to charity.

Carols under the Arch in Abersychan. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Pastor John launches Carols under the Arch in Abersychan. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Despite the bad weather, many braved the conditions and sang their hearts out to O Little Town of Bethlehem, Away in a Manger, Silent Night, Hark! The Herald Angels Sing, Once in Royal David’s City and many more.

Elvis warms up the singers at Carols under the Arch in Abersychan. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Carols under the Arch in Abersychan. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Pastor John said: ”I would like to thank all of our partners especially Garnsychan Partnership, Bron Afon and in particular Cllr Giles Davies whom without his support the event would never have been possible.



“The message of Christmas is that Jesus came into the darkness of this world to bring love, light and hope to all people - and this is what we experienced as we gathered together, united as one special community under the arch”.