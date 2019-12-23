A MAN charged with attempting to rob a convenience store in Portskewett, Monmouthshire has appeared before magistrates.
Patrick Ian Drake, 20, of Old Bulwark Road, Chepstow, was also charged with possessing a 10-inch kitchen knife in a public place.
He appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court on Saturday, December 21.
He was remanded in custody and will appear at Newport Crown Court on Monday, January 13.
