DETECTIVES have appealed for witnesses to come forward as they continue to investigate a serious sexual assault in Ponthir in November.

The reported incident took place at around 3.20am on Sunday, November 24, in the Caerleon Road area of Ponthir.

A 21-year-old man from Newport has been arrested on suspicion of a sexual offence.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident to come forward," Detective Constable Chloe Collins said. "We are particularly keen to speak to occupants of a dark coloured van which was parked across Caerleon Road at the junction of Brechfa Close, in the early hours of November 24, who may have witnessed the assault or have information which could assist [us].

“It is believed the van driver spoke with a male and a female as they were crossing the road near to the Star Inn pub."

Gwent Police said the victim of the reported incident was being supported by specially-trained officers.

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation should call Gwent Police on 101, quoting reference 1900433231. Alternatively, send a direct message to the force's Facebook or Twitter pages, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.