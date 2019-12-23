A HOMELESSNESS charity in Newport has been providing free Christmas dinners and gift boxes for its visitors.

Tariq Khan started Help the Homeless in Newport and Cardiff six months ago alongside fellow campaigner and activist Debbie Whitts, and has self-funded the rent of a community hub in Commercial Road in Newport city centre since.

And last week more than 100 homeless and vulnerable people visited the charity for some much-needed Christmas cheer.

Ex-youth worker Gem Walker, 33, who is one of five volunteers for the group, joined the charity in October with her daughter after speaking with Mr Khan about his work. Her daughter came up with the idea of the gift boxes, and with her mother’s help has wrapped 121 boxes and raised £165.

Ms Walker said: “We’ve been blown away by the generosity of those who have donated presents, food and money. We’ve done 80 meals so far and we’ve still got a long way to go.”

Gifts including thermals, chocolates and toiletries were donated for the boxes from councils, residents and businesses, with Newport City Council donating presents for up to 50 boxes.

The charity has also been taking donations for ‘Wrap Up Newport’ – an initiative to provide as many homeless people as possible with coats and sleeping bags for the winter.

They have received more than 800 items.

“There are that many homeless people that the shelters are full, so we give out tents and sleeping bags,” said Ms Walker. “If we can put a smile on someone’s face after a bad day, then that’s worth it for me.”

The charity also provides weekly hair cuts for the homeless every Monday, and had an unexpected visit from the Dragons rugby team this week.

Ms Walker added that when she started volunteering for the group, she was overwhelmed by the people she saw each day: “I’ve had ladies in here like me with young children and they’re living in tents in town. It wasn’t always like that for them. Too many people in Newport and Cardiff are only ever one paycheck away (from being homeless).”

David Allen, 49, who has been homeless since being evicted from his flat in Pill two-and-a-half years ago, praised the charity for its support.

Mr Allen, who was a crane driver at Newport Docks until 2016, said: “When I come here I can forget about everything.

“Life can be tough but when I come to the charity I try and leave my circumstances at the door.”

The charity’s work includes helping homeless people and those who move into accommodation and are considered vulnerable.