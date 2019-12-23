Newport legends Goldie Lookin Chain were back on home turf on Saturday night to give a barnstorming show at the Newport Centre. BROOKE BOUCHER was there to welcome the boys back home.

IT'S rare these days to see people dress up for gigs, but fans came out in droves dressed in sequined and neon tracksuits – paying homage to their heroes.

It was left to internet sensation, Andrew Biggie Morris, aka ABM, from the Valleys to warm up the crowd. Some members of the audience took some time to get into his performance, but soon were chanting for him to do an encore.

Then came GLC, nine blokes dressed in a variety of retro tracksuits and fake gold jewellery, rolling up on stage with beer cans in hand ready to perform, and were met with an eruption of cheers.

Celebrating 15 years of their greatest hits, the ever-changing hip-hop collective showed they haven’t lost their Newport origins, a niche that they have been able to keep up for this long.

On the bill were songs from their new album, Original Pyrite Material, including the well-loved Which one of you is from Cwmbran to which the crowd enthusiastically sang along – despite most of the crowd seemingly being from Risca.

They could do no wrong Saturday night, jumping about on stage and never losing a bit of energy, singing profane songs about drinking, sex and drugs. One member even wore a t-shirt bearing the words ‘Newport F*****g City’ – a slogan that succinctly sums them up.

Another member spent most of the gig talking and dancing with one of the many Christmas trees on the stage and was quite clearly having the time of his life.

All in all, it’s certain that whatever GLC do, they will do it with a smile on their faces and will make you laugh along the way – you knows it.

MORE NEWS: