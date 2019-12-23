REPLACEMENT buses will run instead of many train services over the Christmas and New Year period, due to maintenance work around Newport and continued upgrades on the South Wales main line for electrification.

Additionally, Transport for Wales and Great Western Railway will not run any services on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

The replacement services will come into effect from 8pm on Christmas Eve, and will be in place until the early hours of Thursday, January 2.

All services travelling between Newport towards Cardiff or Bristol will be affected.

Additionally, replacement buses will serve trains travelling from Chepstow, Caldicot, and Severn Tunnel Junction, either westwards to Newport or eastwards to Bristol.

There will also be replacement bus services running in place of trains between Abergavenny and Newport, and between Ebbw Vale and Cardiff.

Passengers wishing to travel during this period have been urged to plan their journeys in advance.

A replacement bus service journey between Newport and Cardiff Central will take 30-40 minutes, compared to the usual 12-minute journey by train.

Bill Kelly, of Network Rail, said: “We would like to thank passengers and our line-side neighbours for bearing with us as we continue to deliver these major upgrades.

“We urge the public to remain vigilant at all times near the railway and to stay away from the electrified wires at all times.”

Check journey times at www.nationalrail.co.uk