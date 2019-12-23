POLICE are investigating an alleged attack after a Newport man said he was beaten up by a stranger after trying to share a taxi.

Chris Mason, 33, a call centre agent, was trying to get a taxi from Capitol Taxis on Upper Dock Street in Newport at about 1.30am on Saturday after his work Christmas party when he says the incident started.

Mr Mason said an attendant advised him to share a taxi with another man, and he got into a taxi briefly before he was chased out.

“A man jumped on me and started hitting me repeatedly in the face," he said. "I managed to get away and walked towards Friars Walk shopping centre along The Riverfront.”

But that wasn't the end - Mr Mason says his attacker followed him to Newport Bus Station.

Mr Mason was left badly bruised and is now recovering at home

“I didn’t realise I was being followed until he was right behind me," he said. "I ran past George Bridge Street and he seemed to stop following me.

MORE NEWS:

“I have no idea what brought it on – the guy must have thought I was going to steal his taxi.”

Mr Mason was taken in and treated by staff at Parmesan House grill on Corporation Road, who also rang the police.

Gwent Police have confirmed they are investigating the incident.

A spokesman said: “We are investigating an assault which took place in the Corporation Road area of Newport on Saturday, December 21. The assault is believed to have taken place sometime between 1am and 2am.

“A 33-year-old local man reported that he was assaulted by another man in the Market Street area before he was further assaulted while walking in a lane which runs from Rodney Road to Corporation Road."

Anyone with information about the alleged attack can call police on 101, quoting reference 1900467545.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Mr Mason was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital for treatment, and is now recovering at home.