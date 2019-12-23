NEWPORT County AFC have announced that Keanu Marsh-Brown's contract has been terminated by mutual consent.

A statement from the club reads: "On behalf of everyone connected with the club, we would like to wish Keanu all the best in the future and thank him for his efforts whilst at Rodney Parade."

Marsh-Brown arrived in Newport on a two-year deal after leaving Forest Green Rovers in the summer of 2018.

He scored one goal in 24 appearances for the Exiles in an injury-ravaged first season at the club, netting in a victory at Yeovil Town in March.

But, after represented Guyana at this summer's Gold Cup, the 27-year-old has been not featured in manager Michael Flynn's plans at all during this campaign.

Marsh-Brown said: "The time has come for me to depart from Newport County.

"It was a tough decision but I feel it was the right time for a change.

"Thank you to all the boys at the club who made my time there special!

"Now it's time to kick on for my new chapter in football. Nice break for christmas with the family then back to it. New adventure, new home."

