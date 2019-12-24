AS we near the Christmas period and everything closes or changes opening hours, we have put together an all-you-need-to-know article for the closures or amended services across the Gwent region.

Emergency Chemists

While chemists have asked people to make sure they have enough of their prescribed tablets to cover the Christmas and New Year periods, there are always exceptions for emergency medication.

While most chemists will be closed over the festive period, some emergency chemists will be open. They are:

Christmas Eve:

BLAENAU GWENT

Abertillery: TH Pritchard & Son, 48 Church Street, 5.30pm-6pm

CAERPHILLY

Aberbargoed: Vida Rogers, 26 Commercial Street, or A&JM Sheppard, 50 Commercial Street, 5.30pm-6.30pm.

Blackwood: Pontllanfraith Pharmacy, Blackwood Health Centre, Pontllanfraith, 5.30pm-6.30pm.

Cefn Forest: Vida Rogers, 79 Cefn Forest Avenue, 5.30pm-6pm.

Fleur de Lys: Vida Rogers, 23 High Street, 5.30pm-6pm.

New Tredegar: A&JM Sheppard, White Rose Way, 5.30pm-6pm.

MONMOUTHSHIRE

Caldicot: Richeld Pharmacy, 17 Newport Road, or Chappells Pharmacy, 28 Newport Road, 5.30pm-6.30pm.

Chepstow: PC Merrick Pharmacy, 12-13 Steep Street, 6pm-6.30pm, or Boots, 16-17 High Street, 5.50pm-6.30pm.

Usk: Usk Pharmacy, 59 Bridge Street, 5.30pm-6pm.

TORFAEN

Abersychan: Abersychan Pharmacy, 14-15 Broad Street, 5.30pm-6.30pm.

Blaenavon: Well Pharmacy, 14 Broad Street, 6pm-6.30pm, or Blaenavon Pharmacy, Middle Coed Cae Road, 6pm-6.30pm.

Christmas Day:

BLAENAU GWENT

Abertillery: TH Pritchard and Son, 31 Somerset Street, midday-1pm.

Brynmawr: J and M Williams, 41 Beaufort Street, midday-1pm.

Ebbw Vale: Well Pharmacy: James Street Health Centre, 4pm-5pm.

Tredegar: Nelson's Pharmacy, 4 Morgan Street, 5pm-6pm.

CAERPHILLY

Bargoed: Lewis Chemists, 2-3 Trafalgar Buildings, 5.30pm-6.30pm.

Blackwood: Boots, 2 The Market Place, 12.30pm-1.30pm.

Caerphilly: Nelson's Pharmacy, 4 Beddau Way, 4pm-5pm.

Crumlin / Newbridge: Pearns Pharmacy, 4-5 Victoria Terrace, Newbridge, 5pm-6pm.

New Tredegar: A and JM Sheppard, White Rose Way, 11.30am-12.30pm.

Ystrad Mynach: A and JM Sheppard, 14-16 Commercial Street, 2pm-3pm.

MONMOUTHSHIRE

Abergavenny: H Shackleton, 24 Brecon Road, midday-1pm.

Caldicot: Richeld Pharmacy, 17 Newport Road, 11.30am-12.30pm.

NEWPORT

Well Pharmacy, 7-9 Kelvedon Road, 2pm-4pm.

Well Pharmacy, 262 Chepstow Road, 4pm-6pm.

TORFAEN

Blaenavon: Well Pharmacy, 14 Broad Street, midday-1pm.

Cwmbran: Lloyds Pharmacy, 8 Llanyrafon Square, Llanyrafon, 4pm-6pm.

Pontypool: Lloyds Pharmacy, 124-125 Osborne Road, 11.45am-12.45pm.

Boxing Day:

BLAENAU GWENT

Abertillery: TH Pritchard and Son, 31 Somerset Street, midday-1pm.

Brynmawr: J and M Williams, 41 Beaufort Street, midday-1pm.

Ebbw Vale: Boots, 11 Market Street, 4pm-5pm.

Tredegar: Nelson's Pharmacy, 4 Morgan Street, 5pm-6pm.

CAERPHILLY

Bargoed: Bargoed Pharmacy, 9 Under Cardiff Road, 5.30pm-6.30pm.

Blackwood: Boots, 2 The Market Place, 10am-4pm.

Caerphilly: Asda Pharmacy, Pontygwyndy Road, 9am-6pm.

Crumlin / Newbridge: Lloyds Pharmacy, 2 Victoria Terrace, Newbridge, 5pm-6pm.

New Tredegar: A and JM Sheppard, White Rose Way, 11.30am-12.30pm.

Ystrad Mynach: Lloyds Pharmacy, 5 Bedwlwyn Road, 2pm-3pm.

MONMOUTHSHIRE

Caldicot: Richeld Pharmacy, 17 Newport Road, 11.30am-12.30pm.

NEWPORT

Pharmacies open during commercial opening hours at:

Lloyds, Mendalgief Road, 9am-6pm.

Asda, Pencarn Way, 9am-6pm.

Boots, Newport Retail Park 9am-6pm.

TORFAEN

Blaenavon: Well Pharmacy, 14 Broad Street, midday-1pm.

Cwmbran: Lloyds Pharmacy, 7 Fairwater Square, Fairwater, 4pm-6pm.

Pontypool: Mayberry Pharmacy, 21 Crane Street, 11.45am-12.45pm.

For details of other arrangements, see nhsdirect.wales.nhs.uk

Bin collections

Bin collections over the festive period can be confusing, with altered dates throwing a lot of routines off balance. Here is a list of all the Gwent bin collection’s revised dates between Christmas and the New Year.

BLAENAU GWENT

Collections due on Wednesday, December 25 will be picked up on Friday, December 27.

Collections due on Thursday, December 26 will be carried out on Saturday, December 28.

Collections due on Friday, December 27 will be picked up on Sunday, December 29.

Collections due on Wednesday, January 1, will be picked up on Thursday, January 2.

Collections due on Thursday, January 2, will be picked up on Friday, January 3.

Collections due on Friday, January 3, will be picked up on Saturday, January 4.

All other dates are unchanged.

A Christmas tree recycling service will be available from Monday, January 6. To make use of this service, call 01495 311556.

The New Vale Civic Amenity Site will be open between 10am and 4.30pm every day apart from Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

CAERPHILLY

Collections due on Wednesday, December 25 will be picked up on Friday, December 27.

Collections due on Thursday, December 26 will be carried out on Saturday, December 28.

Collections due on Friday, December 27 will be picked up on Sunday, December 29.

Collections due on Wednesday, January 1, will be picked up on Thursday, January 2.

Collections due on Thursday, January 2, will be picked up on Friday, January 3.

Collections due on Friday, January 3, will be picked up on Saturday, January 4.

All other dates are unchanged.

Waste and recycling must be ready for collection by 6am. The council will also pick up extra recycling if it is in clear bags. Small amounts of cardboard can be placed in your recycling bin, larger amounts of cardboard can be deposited at Household Waste Recycling Centres, where Christmas trees can also be recycled.

MONMOUTHSHIRE

Collections due on Wednesday, December 25 will be picked up on Friday, December 27.

Collections due on Thursday, December 26 will be carried out on Saturday, December 28.

Collections due on Friday, December 27 will be picked up on Sunday, December 29.

Collections due on Wednesday, January 1, will be picked up on Thursday, January 2.

Collections due on Thursday, January 2, will be picked up on Friday, January 3.

Collections due on Friday, January 3, will be picked up on Saturday, January 4.

All other dates are unchanged.

Waste and recycling must be ready for collection by 7am.

NEWPORT

All collections in Newport over the festive period will be picked up one day later.

Collections due on Wednesday, December 25 will be picked up on Thursday, December 26.

Collections due on Thursday, December 26 will be carried out on Friday, December 27.

Collections due on Friday, December 27 will be picked up on Saturday, December 28.

Collections due on Wednesday, January 1, will be picked up on Thursday, January 2.

Collections due on Thursday, January 2, will be picked up on Friday, January 3.

Collections due on Friday, January 3, will be picked up on Saturday, January 4.

All other dates are unchanged.

Christmas trees can be left in garden recycling bins, with collections to resume in March, taken to the HWRC, or the council will collect it for a fee of £6.

TORFAEN

Collections due on Wednesday, December 25 will be picked up on Friday, December 27.

Collections due on Thursday, December 26 will be carried out on Saturday, December 28.

Collections due on Friday, December 27 will be picked up on Sunday, December 29.

Collections due on Wednesday, January 1, will be picked up on Thursday, January 2.

Collections due on Thursday, January 2, will be picked up on Friday, January 3.

All other dates are unchanged.

Waste and recycling must be ready for collection by 6am.

Extra non-recyclable waste left out with purple-lidded bins will be collected.

The Household Waste Recycling Centre will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

Christmas trees can be taken to the Household Waste Recycling Centre; wrapping paper should be placed in the purple lidded bin; and Christmas cards can be put in the blue cardboard bag for recycling.

Major supermarket opening and closures for Christmas Eve/Day/Boxing Day

All supermarkets will be closed on Christmas Day.

All Aldi stores will run on this timetable:

Christmas Eve: 8am-6pm.

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: Closed.

New Year’s Eve: 8am-6pm.

New Year’s Day: Closed.

All Lidl stores are also running on this timetable:

Christmas Eve: 8am - 6pm

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: Closed.

New Year's Eve: 8am-6pm.

New Year's Day: Closed.

BLAENAU GWENT

Asda, Lakeside Retail Park - Nantyglo:

Christmas Eve: 6am-7pm.

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: 9am-6pm.

New Year's Eve: 6am-7pm.

New Year's Day: 10am-5pm.

Morrisons, Beaufort Road, Ebbw Vale:

Christmas Eve: 6am-6pm.

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: 9am-6pm.

New Year's Eve: 7am-6pm.

New Year's Day: 9am-6pm.

Tesco, North West Approach, Ebbw Vale:

Christmas Eve: 6am-7pm.

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: 9am-6pm.

New Year's Eve: 6am-7pm.

New Year's Day: Closed.

Tesco, Castle Street, Abertillery:

Christmas Eve: 8am-7pm.

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: Closed.

New Year's Eve: 8am-7pm.

New Year's Day: Closed.

CAERPHILLY

Asda, Pontygwindy Road, Caerphilly:

Christmas Eve: 7am-7pm.

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: 9am-6pm.

New Year's Eve: 7am-7pm.

New Year's Day: 10am-5pm.

Asda, High Street, Blackwood:

Christmas Eve: 6am-7pm.

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: 9am-6pm.

New Year's Eve: 6am-7pm.

New Year's Day: 10am-5pm.

Morrisons, Castle Court, Caerphilly:

Christmas Eve: 6am-6pm.

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: 9am-6pm.

New Year's Eve: 7am-6pm.

New Year's Day: Closed.

Morrisons, Bargoed Gateway, Bargoed:

Christmas Eve: 6am-6pm.

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: 9am-6pm.

New Year's Eve: 7am-6pm.

New Year's Day: 9am-6pm.

Sainsbury's, Newbridge Road Industrial Estate, Pontllanfraith:

Christmas Eve: 6am-7pm.

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: 9am-6pm.

New Year's Eve: 7am-7pm.

New Year's Day: 9am-7pm.

Tesco, Parc Pontypandy Crossways Retail Park, Caerphilly:

Christmas Eve: 7am-7pm.

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: Closed.

New Year's Eve: 7am-7pm.

New Year's Day: Closed.

Tesco, New Road, Ystrad Mynach, Hengoed:

Christmas Eve: 6am-7pm.

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: 9am-6pm.

New Year's Eve: 6am-7pm.

New Year's Day: 9am-6pm.

Tesco, Pontymister Industrial Estate, Newport Road, Risca:

Christmas Eve: 6am-7pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9am-6pm

New Year's Eve: 6am-7pm.

New Year's Day: 9am-6pm.

MONMOUTHSHIRE

Asda, Woodstock Way, Caldicot:

Christmas Eve: 5am-7pm.

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: 9am-6pm.

New Year's Eve: 7am-7pm.

New Year's Day: 10am-6pm.

Tesco, Station Road, Chepstow:

Christmas Eve: 6am-7pm.

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: 9am-6pm.

New Year's Eve: 6am-7pm.

New Year's Day: Closed.

Morrisons, Park Road, Abergavenny:

Christmas Eve: 6am-6pm.

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: 9am-6pm.

New Year's Eve: 7am-6pm.

New Year's Day: 9am-6pm.

Waitrose, Merthyr Road, Abergavenny:

Christmas Eve: 7am-5pm.

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: Closed.

New Year's Eve: 7.30am-6pm.

New Year's Day: Closed.

NEWPORT

Asda, Lower Dock Street:

Christmas Eve: 6am-7pm.

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: 9am-7pm.

New Year's Eve: 7am-7pm.

New Year's Day: 10am-5pm.

Asda, Pencarn Way, Coedkernew:

Christmas Eve: Midnight-7pm.

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: 9am-6pm.

New Year's Eve: Midnight-7pm.

New Year's Day: 10am-5pm.

Morrisons, Orb Drive:

Christmas Eve: 6am-6pm.

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: 9am-6pm.

New Year's Eve: 7pm-6pm.

New Year's Day: 9am-6pm.

Morrisons, Azalea Road, Rogerstone:

Christmas Eve: 6am-6pm.

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: 9am-6pm.

New Year's Eve: 7pm-6pm.

New Year's Day: 9am-6pm.

Sainsbury's, Albany Street:

Christmas Eve: 6am-7pm.

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: 9am-6pm.

New Year's Eve: 7am-7pm.

New Year's Day: 9am-7pm.

Tesco, Harlech Retail Park:

Christmas Eve: 6am-7pm.

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: 9am-6pm.

New Year's Eve: 6am-7pm.

New Year's Day: 9am-6pm.

Tesco Extra, Spytty Road:

Christmas Eve: Midnight-7pm.

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: Closed.

New Year's Eve: Midnight-7pm.

New Year's Day: 9am-6pm.

TORFAEN

Asda, Cwmbran:

Christmas Eve: Midnight-7pm.

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: 9am-6pm.

New Year's Eve: 8am-7pm.

New Year's Day: 10am-5pm.

Morrisons, Grange Road, Cwmbran:

Christmas Eve: 6am-6pm.

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: 9am-6pm.

New Year's Eve: 7am-6pm.

New Year's Day: 9am-6pm.

Sainsbury's, Llewellyn Road, Cwmbran:

Christmas Eve: 6am-7pm.

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: 9am-6pm.

New Year's Eve: 7am-7pm.

New Year's Day: 9am-7pm.

Tesco, Lower Bridge Street, Pontypool:

Christmas Eve: 6am-7pm.

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: Closed.

New Year's Eve: 6am-7pm.

New Year's Day: Closed.

Emergency services and facilities

Unfortunately, emergencies do not take a break across the festive period, so if you do need any of the utility’s services or emergency services, these are the best ways to contact them.

Welsh Water's emergency hotline will be open 24 hours a day throughout the Christmas period.

Customers can still report any issues with their water/wastewater services on the below numbers:

Water queries: 0800 052 0130

Sewerage queries: 0800 085 3968

British Gas

The British Gas emergency line for if you smell gas is 0800 111 999.

If you have an electricity emergency the line is 105.

NHS 111 is available 24 hours a day, even over the Christmas period.

999 is also available for all emergencies over the Christmas period at 24 hours a day.