AN HISTORIC Newport building will be open again for a New Year’s Eve party – for the first time in 14 years.

The last time the Westgate Hotel was open for a New Year party, it was 2005.

Three floors of the building will be opened, there will be bars, street food and bands and DJs until 2am in the ballroom - and the organisers want you to party like it's 1899.

One of the organisers Gavin Facey said: “This is going to be quite different to anything else going on in Newport - we’ve got UV circus performers, a DJ playing from the ballroom balcony, street food and fire jugglers, a real mix of the new and the old set against the backdrop of this beautiful venue.”

Tickets for the party are £12, available now from newportrising.co.uk/rising and it is advised to book in advance as there may not be any available on the door.

The party is part of the Newport Rising group’s plans to revitalise and re-open the hotel for future use.

Money raised from the ticket sales will go to Our Chartist Heritage and towards Newport Rising Festival 2020.

An image from the fun at the Newport Rising Festival party. More can be expected at the New Year's Eve event. Picture: Kamila J Photography

Newport Rising Festival director David Daniel said: “Anyone that came to Newport Rising Festival earlier in the year will have an idea what to expect, but we’re aiming to raise the bar again.

“This is an opportunity for people to come together in this historic venue, for a unique New Year’s Eve experience while also raising money to continue to preserve and revitalise this iconic part of Newport’s history into the future.”