A BASSALEG woman has been recognised by the Welsh Blood Service for giving her 100th blood donation – a feat which has taken her 59 years to achieve.

Retired NHS clerical worker Jeanne Butcher, 71, made her first blood donation aged 18 when she was working in Newport, and has donated regularly ever since.

“I have a very simple philosophy – I would be more than happy to receive a blood donation if I was in need so I am only too pleased to give for as long as I am able," she said.

The Welsh Blood Service needs to collect 350 donations every day to supply hospitals with enough blood products for patients across Wales.

Mrs Butcher was one of four local blood donors recognised at a recent awards ceremony for reaching the impressive milestone. She encouraged others to donate blood and potentially save somebody's life.

“The Welsh Blood Service staff look after you so well," she said. "They are calm, friendly and professional – there is nothing to fear.

"I believe anyone who is fit and able should become a donor if they can. Once you have got over the anxiety of making your first donation, you will see there is really nothing to it, so why not give it a go?”

MORE NEWS:

Prostate cancer screening 'could prevent one in six deaths'

Death of Caerphilly woman following fall in hospital was an accident, inquest finds

'Horlicks and whisky before bed,' is the secret to a long life, says 103-year-old

The awards ceremony also recognised 65 other donors who, collectively, had made more than 4,700 donations – enough to potentially save more than 11,300 lives.

“It is important we recognise and give thanks to the donors of Wales who have been so committed to saving people’s lives by donating blood, platelets and bone marrow," Alan Prosser, director of the Welsh Blood Service, said. "Giving blood is a unique opportunity to really make a difference to patients in need."

Mr Prosser added: “While our award evenings recognise milestone donors, every single donation we receive really makes a difference to patients’ lives.

"Just one blood donation can actually help three patients as the blood is separated into its components – red cells, platelets and plasma."

The Welsh Blood Service will hold blood donation sessions in the Newport area on the following dates:

Friday, December 27 at the Morrisons supermarket in Rogerstone, 10.45am-1.45pm and 3.15pm-6.30pm.

Tuesday, December 31 at The Beaufort Centre in St Julians, 10am-12.30pm and 2pm-4.20pm.

Thursday, January 9 at the Newport Centre, 10am-12.30pm and 2pm-4.20pm.

Tuesday, January 14 at the Labour Club, Ringland, 1.30pm-6pm.