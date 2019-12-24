A JAMES Bond film made by two 15-year-old Newport schoolboys in the 1970s is now available to view on Youtube.

The Second Shot Kills was written and directed by Keith Stephens-Borg and David Harnett after they crammed into a phone box and called 007 rights holder ‘Cubby’ Broccoli to ask him permission to make their homage.

The film features iconic Newport landmarks including the Transporter Bridge and the Westgate Hotel, and stars the voice of BAFTA nominated actor Joss Ackland as M in the digitised version of the film.

Read more about the amazing story here: