OUR campaign to save Orb Electrical Steels is still rolling on - with more than 2,500 people now having signed the petition.

Unions, election candidates, AMs, and - most importantly - Argus readers are among those throwing their weight behind our campaign.

In September, Tata Steel announced the plant would close by the end of the year – putting 380 jobs at risk.

The site has now been ‘mothballed’ - meaning it is no longer in operation, but is being maintained so it can be brought back into use if a buyer is found.

READ MORE:

Tata has said it remains committed to finding jobs for all Orb staff who wish to continue working for the company.

“Following discussions with trade union representatives, we have agreed to mothball the site for a period of time, rather than closing it. This ensures the plant is properly maintained over the coming period,” said a Tata Steel spokesman.

“We have been working hard to identify alternative jobs at Tata Steel for employees at the Orb business and we remain committed to finding jobs for all those wanting to stay with the company.”

The Argus is calling on the UK Government to take action to preserve the future of the site - and that's why we need you get sign out petition.

To download the petition, visit southwalesargus.co.uk/resources/files/123020

Print it out, sign it, get your friends and family to sign it and drop it into the Argus office in Cardiff Road, Maesglas, Newport, NP20 3QN.

The plant has been cited by those striving to keep it open as ideal for producing the electrical steel required in the production of electric cars. It is the only such suitable plant for the purpose in the UK.