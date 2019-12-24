A FALL suffered by a woman while in hospital did not contribute to her death - but there were “significant failures” relating to risk assessment monitoring, an inquest has heard.

Angharad Gravenor, of Clarence Street, Abertillery, died of bronchopneumonia at Abergavenny's Nevill Hall Hospital on November 15, 2017, aged 66.

But an inquest into her death at Newport Coroners Court last week heard Mrs Gravenor's family were concerned a fall she has suffered on June 22 may have contributed to her death.

Mrs Gravenor, who was dependent on a wheelchair, had been admitted to Nevill Hall in early June after fracturing her femur while on holiday in Tenby.

Following her surgery, she was transferred to Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan in Ebbw Vale, and while there she was discovered twice trying to get out of bed before being found lying on the floor with a fractured femur at 5am on June 22, 2017.

She was later transferred back to Nevill Hall, and was discharged on October 31 that year - but was readmitted three days later, where doctors said "it was clear that she was reaching the end of her life”.

She died less than two weeks later, and was found to have bronchopneumonia, which was not identified by doctors before her death. But senior coroner for Gwent Caroline Saunders said she was satisfied the illness is difficult to spot.

“I do not consider that the fall contributed to her death," she said.

“It was a culmination of a lack of nutrition, lack of mobility and infection.”

She ruled a conclusion of natural causes, caused by bronchopneumonia, caused by frailty.

She also apologised for the “wholly embarrassing and inappropriate wait” it had taken to hold the inquest.

A spokeswoman for the Aneurin Bevan Health Board said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mrs Gravenor.

“The health board has met with Mrs Gravenor’s family and undertaken a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding her fall.

“The findings have been shared with both the family and the Gwent Coroner, together with detailed assurance around learning with regard to continued improvements in falls prevention management at the health board.”