A PROGRAMME helping to improve the oral health of older people in Wales will be offered in every care home in the country from the next financial year.

The Welsh Government's Gwên am Byth (A Lasting Smile) scheme already runs in more than 52 per cent of care homes in Wales, but an additional investment means it can be expanded further.

The programme has already supported those with dementia who may have been unable to say they have tooth pain, and the extra funding will allow staff to develop more ways of helping vulnerable people.

Minister for health and social services Vaughan Gething said: “Looking after our teeth is something that remains a priority throughout our life.

Good oral health can help people’s health and wellbeing.

"The further funding announced today will ensure older people from across Wales will now benefit.

"As a dementia-friendly nation I’m pleased to hear that the scheme is really delivering for some of the most vulnerable in our society.”