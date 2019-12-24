A RESTAURANT in Chepstow is providing free food for the homeless today.

Sahara Grill, a Lebanese restaurant in Moor Street is handing out food from midday until 4pm.

Restaurant owner Gamal Omran said this is something he has done before elsewhere, and he felt it is important to spread some festive goodwill.

“I am from Egypt and I celebrate Eid, and we often use that time to remember those less fortunate and to let people know that they are not alone,” said Mr Omran.

Staff at the restaurant will be working hard throughout the afternoon packing the food into takeaway boxes for anyone who needs it.

Mr Omran, who is also a support worker at New Directions in Cardiff, added: “We see the event as a family celebration, and it makes me sad to think some people are alone on the street. If I was in that situation, I would like someone to be with me.

“I hope at Christmas time especially, people can take some time to think about what they can do for others. They are my traditional values and I think I share those values with most people here too.”