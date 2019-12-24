IF YOU spot this man, do not approach him, and call 999 immediately - that's the advice from Gwent Police.

Anthony Webb, from Rhondda Cynon Taf, is being sought following an assault in Cwmbran on Tuesday, December 10.

The 30-year-old has links to Caerphilly, Cwmbran, Risca, Rhondda, Cardiff and West Wales.

Police have said anyone who spots Mr Webb should not approach him, but call 999 immediately, quoting log number 1900454856.

Information can also be reported on 101, or via a direct message via the police's Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org