POLICE are appealing for information regarding a woman from Cardiff who they say has connections to Monmouthshire.

Sophia Hughes, 29, from Cardiff, breached her licence conditions after being released from prison on Friday, December 6.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts can call 101 and quote reference *455371.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.