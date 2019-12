A CAERPHILLY woman has died following a car crash this morning.

The 57-year-old, who was driving a blue Seat, was killed in the single-vehicle crash on the A468 Caerphilly Road, Nantgarw, at 10.20am this morning.

South Wales Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the crash to contact them on 101, quoting 1900470986.

