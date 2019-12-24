POLICE are looking for a 29-year-old man from Caerphilly who was jailed for criminal damage and theft from vehicles after he breached his licence conditions.

Anthony Richards received a 36-week prison sentence, but was released on licence.

Police have now issues a prison call after Mr Richards breached the terms of his release.

READ NOW:

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mr Richards, please call 101, quoting reference number 1900449695.

Information can also be reported to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org