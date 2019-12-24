A BOY from Machen who appeared as Neil the Baby in Gavin & Stacey is reprising the role in tomorrow's much-hyped Christmas special.

Oscar Hartland, 10, was one of the two babies who played Smithy and Nessa’s son - full name Neil Noel Edmunds Smith - in the sitcom, which ran from 2007 until 2010.

And, nine years on, he's reprising the role in the tomorrow's Christmas special.

Oscar as a baby with actress Melanie Walters, as Gwen

James Corden – who plays Neil 'Smithy' Smith and wrote the show alongside co-star Ruth Jones – told The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show: “When we shot the last series, Nessa and Smithy had had their baby.

"So, on the set, we had two babies who would be Neil The Baby. If one of them was crying we would switch it out for the other one.

"The actor who is playing Neil The Baby is one of those babies.

"Oscar Hartland is absolutely fantastic. He is one of the babies that was the baby in series three."

Co-star Rob Brydon - who plays Uncle Bryn - quipped of Oscar's appearance now: "When you see him, you'll totally accept that he's the child of Ruth and James."

Oscar Hartland in May. Picture: Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

He teased the pair: "I don't know what you were doing 12 years ago... but there is nobody more (like you). "

Ms Jones told the Radio 2 show: "(Actress) Alison Steadman said that to me yesterday. She said, 'Are you sure it isn't yours and James's love child?'"

The Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special will be on BBC1 on Christmas Day at 8.30pm.