Christmas is a time where families get together to celebrate the end of another year. But for some this can bring to mind those they have lost. ELIZABETH BIRT spoke to Newport-based funeral directors Tovey Bros about how to deal with grief over the festive period.

WHETHER a loved one has died recently or some time ago, dealing with grief over the festive period, when we're all expected to be jolly, can be particularly challenging.

But it is important to recognise everyone deals with feelings in their own, individual way, and it is possible to enjoy the season while remembering and missing loved ones.

Acknowledging the person missing at the table can be helpful - but rather than focusing on their death, share stories about their life, and light a candle to remember them. Sharing stories of a lost family member or loved one can help reduce tension and deal with the loss, rather than avoid it.

Many churches and community groups hold memorial services around the festive period, many with creative ways of memorialising the dead – for example, donating a living tree to a park in their name.

Doing something charitable can also help to ease the pain by using what would have been spent on the loved one to give to charity.

Honesty about the loss is also important, especially where children are involved. Death is a sensitive topic with children, but Tovey Bros say parents and other adults should answer questions as honestly and openly as possible, and avoid phrases like “grandad is asleep” as they may not understand they are gone forever.

Just like with an adult, children should be encouraged to express their feelings and helped to understand it is OK to be sad.

If the Christmas period is too hard because of traditions, evaluate each tradition or activity that happens across the festive period, especially those that the relative was responsible for, and ask yourself the following questions:

Would the holidays be the same without it?

Is this something you might want to do differently?

Why do we do this – is it habit, tradition, obligation or is it a meaningful expression of the holiday?

Overall, people suffering with grief should remind themselves to go easy on themselves and others and not to put too many expectations on the day.

It's OK to not be OK.

For further tips on surviving the season, a free copy of Dr Bill Webster’s booklet A Not So Jolly Christmas can be picked up at at Tovey Bros Funeral Director’s in Newport or visit www.griefjourney.com