POLICE are appealing for information after 30 sheep were stolen from the Mynyddislwyn area of Caerphilly.

Gwent Police Rural Crime Team said the sheep were Lonk breeds crossed with a Welsh ewes, and have black and white speckled faces.

They have a crop to the right ear and a square notch under the left ear, with a black mark on their shoulder.

READ MORE:

Most of the flock have half tails and one inch horns.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 101, referencing 1900471142.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org