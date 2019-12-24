A CLOCK which has stood as the focal point for a Blaenau Gwent town for more than 160 years will soon be in working order again.

Tredegar Town Clock stands proudly in The Circle, where it has been since it was built in 1858.

The iron figure is a symbolic reminder of Tredegar's existence and its growth due to the production of iron. Its functional use was to ensure that the workers got to work on time.

But it's fallen silent after repairs began earlier this month.

Tredegar Town Council own and care for the clock and have called in Smiths of Derby - who built the original piece and have been caring for it since - to repair the original hammer. The hammer - which was found to be fatigued - was removed for repairs.

Market Street resident, Pam Powell said: "I really miss the Town Clock chiming, it is so quiet without it. It’s my morning alarm, keeps me on time through the day, makes sure I’m never late for chapel and even keeps me company through the night if I cannot sleep."

The repairs needed are intricate to ensure that the design and balance remain true to the listed structure.

The hammer will not be back before Christmas - but the council are hoping that it will be fully functioning in the New Year.

Tommy Smith, leader of Tredegar Town Council said: "The responsibility of looking after the iconic town clock is something we take great care with as it is the symbol and heart of our town.

"What is most important is that the job is done right and done by the experts who have cared for our clock for over 160 years. Restoring the original hammer is a very skilled process and the repairs when complete will be as good as new."